StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy’s Stock Down 2.5 %

Macy’s stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.