StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
CPSH stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
