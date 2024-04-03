StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

CPSH stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

