Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 3rd (ABDP, AMGN, ANNX, APTO, BMEA, BRAG, BROS, CALM, CCH, CMCSA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 3rd:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $329.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $229.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 434 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $535.00 target price on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,135.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 925 ($11.61) price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

