Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 3rd (ABDP, AMGN, ANNX, APTO, BMEA, BRAG, BROS, CALM, CCH, CMCSA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 3rd:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $329.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($29.50) target price on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $229.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 434 ($5.45) target price on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $535.00 target price on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $290.00 target price on the stock.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,135.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 925 ($11.61) price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

