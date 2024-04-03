Stifel Nicolaus Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$7.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.89. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Insiders have sold 475,360 shares of company stock worth $2,290,270 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.