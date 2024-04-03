Stephens Upgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to “Overweight”

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

