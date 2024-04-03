Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $27.51

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $26.74. Stellantis shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 866,006 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

