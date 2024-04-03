Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,817. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.