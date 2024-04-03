SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.86

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 820433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

