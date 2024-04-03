SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.56

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.56 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 2809544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

