SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

