S&P Global’s (SPGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Erste Group Bank

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.71. 387,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

