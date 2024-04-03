Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance
Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.28.
Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%.
Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.
