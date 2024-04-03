SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 2.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 9,530,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 59,437,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 153,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

