Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 65.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

