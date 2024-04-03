Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:DTC remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 120,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,562. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Solo Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solo Brands

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.