SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.41. 20,030,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 55,082,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

