SNDL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,868 call options.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of SNDL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,564. The stock has a market cap of $375.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SNDL by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

