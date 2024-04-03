Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 819,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 831,982 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $21.87.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

