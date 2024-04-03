Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 731,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.