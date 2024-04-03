Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 731,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,527,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.