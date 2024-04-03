Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.38. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 628,807 shares traded.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.