Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.38. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 628,807 shares traded.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

