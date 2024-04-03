Siacoin (SC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $526.87 million and $27.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,915.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.00881048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00149500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00192593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00138744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,815,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,790,934,942 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

