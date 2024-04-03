Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Drops By 8.8%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
NYSE IX traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a 52 week low of $81.05 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
