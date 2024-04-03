Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Rises By 10.3%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 610,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

