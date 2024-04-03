Short Interest in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Rises By 9.6%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KGS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

