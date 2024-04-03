Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Drops By 7.3%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,900 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 714,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 271,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 88.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

James River Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.