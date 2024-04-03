Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 6.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUS opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $329.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

