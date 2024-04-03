Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Increases By 12.5%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 298,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 179,466 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAQ stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

