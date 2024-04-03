Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rises By 10.1%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 257,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

