Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Decreases By 9.0%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 216,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.