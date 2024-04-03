Short Interest in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Rises By 9.2%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 572,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HFWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $643.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

