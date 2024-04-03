Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases By 11.4%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,658. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -82.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

