Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases By 6.6%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 2,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $18.54.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
