Short Interest in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Increases By 9.2%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 886,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FOA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,304. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88. Finance of America Companies has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Research analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.