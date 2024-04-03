Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Grows By 6.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. 9,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

