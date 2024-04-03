Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Rises By 7.3%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 712,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. 250,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,955. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. Essent Group has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

