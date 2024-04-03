Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Increases By 10.3%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

