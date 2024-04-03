Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expands By 8.8%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 355,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 224.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Employers by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 295,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 255,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Employers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,371. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

