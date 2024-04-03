Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Declines By 6.7%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.