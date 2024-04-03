Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 5.1%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

EJH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.