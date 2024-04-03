Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Declines By 5.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,982 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 365.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $8,170,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $808.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,334.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Recommended Stories

