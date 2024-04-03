Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Rises By 5.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 1.97. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,025.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,410,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,206,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,975,502 shares of company stock valued at $42,303,873. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

