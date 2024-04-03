Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rises By 7.7%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $91.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after purchasing an additional 366,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.