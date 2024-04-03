Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 7.9%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,856. The company has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

