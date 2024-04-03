Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Expands By 12.1%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.4 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
CGEAF opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $52.99.
About Cogeco Communications
