Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Expands By 12.1%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 593,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.4 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.