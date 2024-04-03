Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Rises By 10.1%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 592,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
CNA Financial Stock Performance
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CNA Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
