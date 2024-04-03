Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Increases By 9.1%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CINT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 14,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.