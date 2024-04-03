Short Interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Grows By 16.0%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 971,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 567,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

About CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 25.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

