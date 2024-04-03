Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expands By 12.5%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 10,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

