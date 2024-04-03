Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Drops By 5.3%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 9,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.3 %

BRX stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

