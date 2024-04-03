Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Increases By 6.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRDG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.22%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.